Students flock to US education fair in Belait

| Daniel Lim |

A UNITED States (US) Higher Education Fair was held yesterday at the Sayyidina Ali Secondary School in the Belait District, in conjunction with a five-day pre-university registration process at the same venue.

This is the second US education fair to take place in the Belait District, with representatives from 12 universities and colleges being available to help students make informed choices on their educational needs.

The event began with a short speech by Catherine Muller, a Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Brunei Darussalam, after which students and parents toured the educational booths, to inquire about university programmes and registration.

Muller later told the Bulletin, “Many of the universities and colleges offer a wide variety of Bachelor, Master’s and PhD courses that students can pursue in their higher education.

“We hope that students wishing to pursue their degrees in the US can see the diverse and varied courses that are available to them, and also to meet new friends in the US.”