Students exempted from paying PUJA registration fees

| James Kon |

EFFECTIVE February 18, student will no longer be required to pay a registration fee or annual fee to become a member of the Association of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects (PUJA).

This decision was made during the PUJA midterm annual general meeting (AGM) held over the weekend at the Ministry of Development, which was attended by over 100 members.

PUJA also announced the upcoming ‘Continues Professional Education (CPE)’ Programme which is open to PUJA members as well as the public.

In his remarks, PUJA President Mohd Nazri bin Haji Mohd Yusof noted that PUJA will continue to support the advancement of local professions, and expressed gratitude to PUJA members as well as the Ministry of Development for their support.

To date, PUJA has over 400 members, and the figure continues to grow.