Student conference tackles global issues

THE Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (Maktab Duli) held its Model United Nations (MD MUN) conference at the Student Learning Centre at the college yesterday.

A total of 83 students participated in the student-led conference where students acting as delegates to the United Nations (UN) engaged in simulations of UN committee debates.

During the three-day conference, organised and led by Maktab Duli students, students will develop and experience important social skills such as teamwork and group cooperation, conflict resolution, negotiation, consensus building, critical thinking, public speaking and listening; essential skills for student’s future endeavours.

Al’Amin bin Husaini, one of the main student organisers of this year’s MD MUN, said MUN conferences are prime opportunities to learn about many important issues the world faces and more importantly, to play a more active role in solving these issues through debate and discussion.

“In this era of increasing safety threats in the form of violence and extremism, with the stream of terror attacks around the world, ongoing wars and political hostility, it felt relevant for this year’s MD MUN theme to be, ‘Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development’,” he said.