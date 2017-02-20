Strong turnout at Yes2Malaysia education fair

| Izah Azahari |

THE first day of the two-day ‘Yes2Malaysia’ Education Fair currently being held at the Orchid Garden Hotel in Kampongg Anggerek Desa roped in hundreds of eager students and parents yesterday.

Hosted by the Higher Education Unit of Malaysia (REXPO) in collaboration with MEG Educational Services, the fair features over 30 top universities and colleges from both East and West Malaysia, offering various undergraduate and post- graduate programmes.

University and college representatives will be on hand to answer queries and assist students keen on pursuing their studies in Malaysia.

The fair also includes an additional team of counsellors focused on helping students overcome issues during the application process, and adjusting to their new environment.

The event runs until today, from 4pm to 9pm.