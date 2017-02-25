Strong patriotic spirit takes N-Day performance notch higher

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE 33rd National Day gathering was great not only because of its colourful performances, but more importantly because of the strong patriotic spirit displayed by participants, including students, special people and senior citizens.

So strong was the patriotic spirit that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was moved, with the monarch’s facial expression showing happiness at the sacrifice made by the participants who had braved the heavy rain to express their gratitude to Allah the Almighty for the independence, peace and tranquility the country enjoys, and to express love for the religion, race, nation and their beloved monarch.

National Day parade committee member Haji Osman said this, adding that, “Even those watching the live telecast on TV were moved, with some even getting teary-eyed at witnessing the love the monarch has for his subjects and vice versa.”

Proud to be a part of the committee handling the event, Haji Osman congratulated all individuals involved in the performance; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; as well as his committee members and secretariat who worked hard to ensure the grand event was a success.