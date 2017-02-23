Strive for realising Vision 2035, Sultan urges nation

| Azlan Othman |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam urged Bruneians not to let the Brunei Vision 2035 be just an intellectual rhetoric and sound beautiful only when expressed in words, but to implement it with full commitment and determination.

In a titah delivered on the eve of the 33rd National Day, which was broadcast nationwide over Radio Television Brunei (RTB), His Majesty said the people should be more agile to produce high results that can contribute to progress and help the nation realise the vision.

“Let us be grateful to Allah the Almighty for enabling us to celebrate the 33rd National Day this year in a peaceful and prosperous environment. This year, we celebrate the day with the theme ‘Accomplishing the National Vision’. The theme is appropriate after we used the theme ‘Generation with a Vision’ three years in a row.

“The Brunei Vision 2035 has set three key targets. To realise these targets, I have consented for the formation of a working framework which, among others, outlines the core areas that should be given attention for achieving the vision goals. Leaders for every strategy have also been appointed,” His Majesty said.

The monarch also urged the people to be united in achieving the national Vision 2035. “We should ensure that all efforts are based on consensus, relevant and meet the current needs. This is key to the success of the nation’s Vision 2035… This covers all, whether they are in the government or in the private sector, and it is crucial to instill the spirit of cooperation and understanding among them. All of us are required to work as a team without engaging in matters that are against the law.”

The monarch added, “Although we have the infrastructure, technology, equipment, mechanism and a good system, if our intention is not good, the outcome will also be not good. For instance, if there is corruption in the government, it will drag the nation towards a bad state, even though the workforce is highly skillful or comprised of scholars. We should control this to prevent the nation from experiencing undesirable developments.

“We have been seeing or hearing about many untoward incidents taking place everywhere such as breach of trust, corruption and so on. Places affected by these ills face various sorts of difficulties. In this context, Brunei should be vigilant and learn lessons from it.”

His Majesty also said that “on the occasion of this year’s National Day celebration, we need to stress on nurturing noble traits like honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty. Without these characteristics, life, or administrative mechanism, will not run well, and could be problematic and weak.”

“All programmes need to be knowledge-based, inclusive and able to touch all generations. The objective is to make all levels understand the true meaning of independence. It is hoped that all, especially the future generation, will truly appreciate and love independence,” the monarch said.

His Majesty also reminded that independence is part of the history of the people and a “crown” of the people. “Neglecting independence means neglecting history, which will in turn put the crown of the people in disarray.”

Concluding the titah, His Majesty conveyed his highest appreciation for all participants and those in charge of the 33rd National Day celebration for jointly making this year’s event a success.

The monarch also expressed his gratitude to all citizens and residents in this country, including public servants, those working abroad, security personnel and those working in the private sector, and prayed that the people and the nation may always be under the protection of Allah the Almighty.