Strengthening Brunei’s export potential through agribusiness

Fifty agribusiness participants from both the government and private sectors received certificates of achievement on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the Second Workshop on Facilitating Agribusiness Development in Brunei Darussalam.
Held at the Horticulture Business Centre, Rimba, the event saw the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, on hand to present the certificates, accompanied by the Australian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Nicola Rosenblum.
As stated in a press release from the Australian High Commission, the four-day workshop was made possible through the financial support of the Australia-Asean Council, the generous efforts of a team of experts from the University of Western Australia (UWA), and the cooperation of the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Brunei Darussalam.
The workshop saw participants explore how to strengthen Brunei’s export potential and increase the contribution of the agribusiness sector to the national GDP, guided by a team of experts from the University of Western Australia – Professor Peter Batt, Dr Nazrul Islam and Dr Amin Mugera.
