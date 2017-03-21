Stop government-dependency attitude, YB says

| Achong Tanjong |

THE 2017 – 2018 endowment for all ministries can help the government implement the National Development Plan, enhance socio economic status and ensure harmony of the subjects.

Speaking at the LegCo meeting yesterday, Mukim Berakas ‘B’ Penghulu YB Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon added that some of the biggest projects under the 11th National Development Plan that will be implemented must be those that will boost productivity and the national economy, particularly in the field of entrepreneurship, industries, fishery, public facilities and environment.

Calling it a government investment, he expressed hopes the projects would be wisely implemented to ensure their completion within a fixed period and to ensure national revenue.

He said allowing Foreign Direct Investment companies to operate in Brunei will open up more job opportunities for the locals. Some companies are already in their implementation stage.

Focus was also directed at human capacity building, on which he said a nation without high self-esteem cannot be successful.

“We should stop the attitude of depending on the government. We must always be ready and open minded to make change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukim Kota Batu Penghulu YB Naim bin Haji Kamis said that in view of the weak economic situation, the existing five Radio Televisyen Brunei (RTB) channels should be reduced to two.

Additionally, like many other YBs, he supported the Free Economic Zone to encourage investment in the country and to upgrade the performance value of government companies that partner with foreign investment to contribute to the national economy, especially in the non-oil and gas sector.

Expressing support for a Syariah-concept Islamic banking to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he also suggested that SMEs be allocated a permanent location to market their products, especially at tourist hotspots.

Mukim Gadong ‘A’ Penghulu YB Haji Tahamit bin Haji Nudin said the 13th LegCo session showed that all parties are committed to generating revenues from other sectors, without depending entirely on oil and gas.

Limau Manis Village Head YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari suggested that focus be placed on education and enhancing skills training to meet the plans of the national vision.

He also suggested for the establishment of a national task force to deal with foreign syndicates that use Brunei licences to do business here, creation of a Religious School Fund and to build houses for new converts (through ‘Asnaf Zakat Muallaf’) who are in need.

Meanwhile, YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, the Village Head of Masjid Lama Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong, said that serious attention should be given to repairing roads in Mukim Serasa and Mukim Mentiri.

He also suggested for the upgrade of roads near the flyover bridges in Kampong Mengkubau and Kampong Panchor National Housing Scheme to be implemented soon.