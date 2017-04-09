Stay away from ulterior influences, youths told

| Azlan Othman |

MOSQUE youths should not to be misled and influenced by groups or people may take over the agenda of youth programmes organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) with ulterior motives.

Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman said this at a dialogue session with mosque youths and preachers.

He said MoRA’s youth programmes are inseparable from the ministry’s goal to provide religious guidance to citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam to mould them into perfect Muslims in terms of faith and religious practices.

According to the minister, perfect faith and good deeds mean adhering to Islamic faith and practising the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah, commonly followed or implemented in the Sultanate.

The MoRA is responsible for ensuring that the programmes followed by the youth are pure and do not deflect from the goal of strengthening the faith and practice of religion in the country. Thus, the ministry, through relevant departments, will continue to review and monitor the youth programmes, especially their content and instructors, he added.

The minister also advised the youths to sincerely take part in activities organised by MoRA to strengthen their faith.

Also present during yesterday’s discussions were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the MoRA; Roslan bin Haji Taja’ah, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administrative and Financial Affairs) at the MoRA; directors, assistant directors, senior officers and staff of MoRA.

Held at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School in Kampong Katok, the dialogue session organised by the Youth Unit of the Mosque Affairs Department offered mosque youths, preachers and converts an opportunity to have a direct dialogue with the Minister of Religious Affairs and officials of the ministry and put forward suggestions in organising religious activities.

Earlier, Director of Mosque Affairs Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh said 200 mosque youth leaders, preachers and newly-converted youths converged at the event to exchange ideas and views on youth activities. The dialogue session was also a follow-up to the recent ‘Love the Mosque’ carnival held at Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque in Sengkurong.