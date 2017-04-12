State broadcaster to revamp, digitise TV channels

| Fizah HAB |

RADIO Television Brunei (RTB) held a channel rebranding ceremony yesterday at Studio 4 of the RTB Broadcasting Complex in Kampong Sungai Akar.

The ceremony was officiated by the guest of honour Acting Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar.

The television channel rebranding is a step in RTB’s plan to transition the current analogue television broadcasting to digital television by the end of 2017 and early 2018, to improve Brunei’s global technological development standing in line with Vision 2035, according to Director of RTB Haji Muhammad Suffian bin Haji Bungsu.

“The results from audience research and studies conducted from November 7 to December 20, 2016 shows that 78 per cent of the country’s population watchs RTB, compared to 58 per cent in 2015.

“At the same time, most respondents indicated that they only watch two out of the five channels available from RTB.

“This is an indicator for RTB to focus on future innovation, the number of channels provided, quality of software, services and experiences that are helpful towards establishing an informed and knowledgeable society,” he said.

The rebranding is also aimed at updating RTB’s television broadcasting to improve service quality, and at the same time provide a more attractive selection of channels – each with its own theme and focus.

The rebranding will see RTB1 and RTB5 being merged and renamed as RTB Perdana, with the slogan ‘Menjana Inspirasi’ (Creating Inspiration); RTB2 and RTBHD will be combined and rebranded as RTB Aneka, carrying the slogan ‘Varia Pilihan’ (Variety Selection); and RTB4 International will be renamed as RTB Sukmaindera – the channel can be streamed online via RTB’s official website at www.rtb.gov.bn and through local channels.

Among others who attended the ceremony yesterday were the Permanent Secretary (Media and Cabinet) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Mohamed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohamed Yunos, senior officers of the Prime Minister’s Office and RTB, as well as staff members of the RTB Broadcasting Complex in Kampong Sungai Akar.