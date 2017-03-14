Stalls at mosque compounds during religious events

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

A SUGGESTION for seasonal business stalls to be organised at mosque compounds during religious events was welcomed by the Minister of Religious Affairs, YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, at yesterday’s Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting.

“What’s left is for this matter to be discussed with the respective mosques to discuss its appropriateness,” stated the minister.

“The ministry welcomes this activity which involves the community, as long as it does not go against the laws and intention of the mosques.”

YB Haji Umarali bin Esung suggested for business stalls to be set up during religious functions at mosques as a way of attracting more congregants in addition to enlivening the atmosphere.

“This initiative can add value to existing mosque activities and be organised by either the mosque through its Takmir, Muslimah or youth committee, without compromising the mosque as a place of worship,” he said.