SsangYong unveils new SUV concept at Geneva Motor Show

| Lyna Mohamad |

SSANGYONG Motor Company CEO Johng-sik Choi has presented a new vision for the brand’s SUV of the future by showcasing the ‘eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long’ (XAVL) SUV concept car at the 2017 International Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

A mid-size SUV, the XAVL concept – which takes its inspiration from the second-generation classic Korando of the 1990s – is a further iteration of the XAV-Adventure concept unveiled at the IAA Frankfurt in 2015, blending advanced convenience and practicality with a user-friendly interface.

Tough, masculine looking and authentic, the XAVL concept pursues an emotional interface with its passengers, and represents yet another strategic model to drive future growth for the brand; its dynamic character lines and rising volume towards the rear bumper creates a robust and powerful look.

The slim and wide front grille, and shoulder wing grille which stretch out to the headlights complete the signature look SsangYong has introduced to its recent concepts.

With seven independent seats providing wide inner space, the XAVL takes on a differentiated role for a mid-size SUV, combining real off-road capability with the versatility and practicality of a multi-purpose MPV.

CEO Choi noted that in 2016, SsangYong recorded its highest-ever annual sales in 14 years, posting a 32 per cent sales increase in the European market.

He added that SsangYong will continue to signpost the new design and product development direction by showcasing future generations of its SUV lineup, such as the XAVL concept car.