Spirited sprinter Kelly wins SOBD gold in style

| Fadhil Yunus |

KELLY Helmie Jonsen showed tremendous spirit and test of character to win 100m gold in the Special Olympics Brunei Darussalam 9th National Games at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium of the Royal Brunei Police Force HQ in Gadong yesterday.

The sprinter was one of the shiniest performers on the track after posting the best result among all divisions in Division 2 with an unbeatable time of 12:16s under the scorching heat.

His direct competitor Mohammad Salihin bin Dahlan’s time of 12:53s would have easily won any division but instead settled for second place with Md Amiruddin bin Kassim claiming third.

Muhd Firdaus bin Ramlan snatched gold in Division 3 after recording a time of 12:81s which was followed by Nur Rahmanruddin bin Pengiran Abdul Rahman with a time of 13:08s in second place and Hizam Budiman Anak Kasin in third place.

Mohd Hakim bin Abdullah clinched Division 1 after registering the 13-second mark with Nor Azmie Anak Jambon and Mohd Danish Rizq occupying second and third spots, respectively.

Other 100m winners included Noorfaizwarddi bin Nordin in Division 1, Md Azizul Rahman bin Abdullah in Division 5, Siti Noor Heirenay binti Abdullah Masroney in the female Division 1 race and Nur Sahera Alia binti Mohd Shahril Azril Sulaiman in the female Division 2.

The 9th National Games came to a close with bocce, football and badminton events also contested following the successful completion of the bowling event last Friday.