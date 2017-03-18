Spend school holidays in productive ways, say Imams

| Azlan Othman |

WITH Bruneian schoolchildren embarking on their first-term school holidays from March 17 to April 2, religious authorities are advising parents to engage them in meaningful and productive activities.

“Parents play an important role in the planning and organising of beneficial holiday activities, since the school break is not meant for children to engage in fun activities completely neglecting their studies,” said the Imams during yesterday’s Friday sermon.

“Be conscientious, responsible parents: plan wisely, so as to make the most of the holidays. Do not leave the children to manage their own time unsupervised. There are all sorts of activities organised for them at the local library or at mosques, such as fitness routines and educational visits,” the religious authorities added.

Parents were also advised not to leave children to their own devices, since it could leave them vulnerable to activities contrary to the teachings of Islam.

“The threat to their character and morals is a real one, since youths are easily impressionable and prone to imitating unhealthy behaviour demonstrated by their peers,” said Imams in the sermon.

“Parents should constantly remind their children to use their time productively, in ways that will bring them happiness in this world and the next, since we will all be questioned on how we used our time in the best way.

“These holidays will see a host of activities and programmes being prepared for them – whether by the government or private organisations. There are also religious programmes promoting the memorisation and proper recitation of the Al-Quran, as well as motivational camps involving sports, arts and crafts and travel.

“This is the opportunity for parents to encourage and support children to hone their abilities in whatever hobbies and interests they may have. Their current involvement in these programmes can inspire them to mature into individuals who excel in these pursuits.”

The sermon concluded by enjoining those with limited finances to explore local tourist destinations, as a low-cost alternative to holidaying abroad.

“This helps to promote local economic growth. Aside from that, vacationing in Brunei can also provide exposure to the local arts and culture scene through visits and outings to beaches, recreational parks, playgrounds and historical sites. It also helps us to better appreciate the beauty of our own country,” said the Imams, concluding the sermon.