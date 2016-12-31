Special treats and promotion at Charcoal BBQ & Grill today

IN WELCOMING the New Year, Charcoal BBQ & Grill is offering special treats and promotion. Today, Charcoal is offering a discount to customers who dine-in from 11am to 10pm, applicable only for the ala carte menu.

Another great treat especially for all DST card holder, customers can enjoy discounts with their DST card plus an additional discount from Charcoal BBQ & Grill, for any ala carte menu. This offer is only valid with Charcoal Silver or Gold privilege card together with their valid DST card. This offer is valid until January 31, 2017.

Back by popular demand, the restaurant will be serving Roasted Turkey Drumstick today, available from 6pm to 11pm. The marinated Roasted Turkey Drumstick is served with a side of homemade cranberry sauce and accompanied with roasted carrots, french beans and a side of oven baked potatoes with breadcrumbs.