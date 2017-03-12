Special needs students prove academic success

| Rokiah Mahmud |

SPECIAL needs students have proven their academic talents by achieving good results in several public examinations last year, thanks to the government’s inclusive education initiatives.

This was underscored by Minister of Education, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman yesterday in response to YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman’s query on the effectiveness of inclusive education measured by quality not by quantity at the 13th Legislative Council session yesterday.

Of the 335 Year 6 pupils sat the Primary School Assessment (PSR) examination, 84 pupils passed the core subject including Mathematics, Science, English Language and Malay Language.

This was same with 41 special needs Year 6 pupils under the access arrangement, where eight pupils passed the core subject during the PSR examination.

Meanwhile, the Minister added that in the BGCE ‘O’ Level examination 2016, of the 28 special needs students who sat the exam, nine of them scored five to nine credits, while five out of 11 students who sat the BGCE ‘A’ Level examination scored between two to four As.

Ten special needs students are currently pursuing studies in the post-secondary education while 28 pursue studies at higher learning institutions in the country.

The minister noted that the Special Education Unit will continue to accommodate and assist special needs students enabling them to follow mainstream education.