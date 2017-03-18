Special needs children care in Brunei delights SPAN consultant

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Learning Ladders Society recently welcomed and hosted Miriam Alizo from Statewide Parent Advocacy Network (SPAN) – a parent training and information centre of New Jersey that supports effective transition from school to adult life for youths with disabilities. It’s part of a reciprocal visit under the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Professional Fellows Programme.

Prior to the visit, Lim Hui Min, a supervisor from Learning Ladders Society, successfully completed the Fall 2016 YSEALI Professional Programme hosted by SPAN from October to November last year.

Throughout her stay in Brunei Darussalam, Alizo visited two Model Inclusive Schools and NGOs such as Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam (Pusat Ehsan), SMARTER Brunei and Special Olympics Brunei Darussalam (SOBD).

As part of the visit, parents of special needs children from Learning Ladders Society, SOBD, Pusat Ehsan, SMARTER Brunei and the Down Syndrome Parent Group in RIPAS had the opportunity to partake in a casual sharing session with Alizo.

During the session, Alizo discussed topics such as the role of SPAN and Parent Advisory groups in the United States and the importance of parent get-togethers from time to time, as a means to share information, knowledge, and to form Parent Advisory Groups (PAG), which serve as platforms for advising and sharing of tips among parents with disabled children on how to better educate their children at home – beyond the sphere of their schools or therapy centres.

“I met with the parents over there and spoke with them about what the US does with regard to special education, and how parents are part of the law over there and what we do regarding identifying issues and proposing solutions, especially when children start moving out (of home) and get a little bit older, because the laws (we have) only cover for children until the age of 21,” Alizo said. “After that, the law is no longer valid. There are other laws but they are not as comprehensive on special education, so parents have to know and need to advocate for the children because they are the experts.”

Alizo specifically stressed the importance of parents’ roles and involvement in the needs of the special needs children. She also shared the importance of identifying issues faced by special needs children and proposing solutions – if possible – on topics relating to the needs of these children once they reach adulthood.

These include employment opportunities and facilities such as public transportation specially catered for such individuals, for example, how individuals with disabilities can find jobs or move around in the city with their own transportation.

Alizo said she was delighted to see Brunei well-equipped and involved in the care of special needs children, particularly with parents actively supporting the cause of special needs children and raising awareness of their need for proper care and education.