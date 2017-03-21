Speaker urges concerted effort for diversification

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Speaker of the Legislative Council (LegCo) YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib yesterday urged its members to work together to actively create ways for diversifying the national economy.

In his closing statement on the final day of the LegCo meeting, the speaker said that in the effort of making the country an attractive trade and investment destination, focus should be on strategic values centred on inclusive development. Proposals such as the SME Bank will help this initiative, he said.

“People-centred programmes such as I-RDY will enable target groups to use these opportunities effectively and the problem of unemployment can be tackled to a great extent by such initiatives,” the speaker added.

The relevant ministries should work hard in implementing programmes, especially in developing manpower, in tune with the aspirations of the country to convert it into an attractive trade and investment destination.

Referring to the LegCo meeting where the members were able to receive direct responses from Cabinet Ministers, the speaker said it showed the commitment of the government in addressing the problems faced by Bruneians.

He said that considering the economic downturn the country is facing now with low oil prices, we should be thankful and optimistic about the budget.

“We should be grateful that duties on several goods have been reduced for the welfare of the people and for the Bruneians who need it most,” the speaker said.