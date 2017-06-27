Spain says fire that threatened Donana park ‘under control’

MADRID (AP) – Spain’s interior minister said firefighters have brought under control a wildfire that threatened Donana National Park, a celebrated conservation wetland and home to the endangered Iberian lynx. In a note on his official Twitter account yesterday, Juan Ignacio Zoido said that roads had been reopened in the area and some 250 soldiers deployed to combat the blaze were returning to base. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
