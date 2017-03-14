More South Korean tourists coming

| Azlan Othman |

MORE tourists are heading to the Sultanate, especially from the Northeast Asia, and some 2,000 tourists from South Korea will visit the country in the days to come through charter flights, in addition to 1,500 South Korean tourists that have come recently, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, revealed yesterday at the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting.

In response to queries made by YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman on cultural promotions and tourism at the international airport to boost the industry, the minister said that many leaflets on tourism are available at the airport’s arrival section.

“But these leaflets are grabbed fast, even though we put in hundreds. And they needs budget to be made available,” he added.

“For this tourism promotion, we are also doing it online by working with local telecom companies to promote tourism in the country, such as when people buy SIM cards or when they switch on their hand phones. Another way is through the social media, like Facebook and Instagram.”

The latest move by the ministry was organising joint ventures with travel agents, national airlines, hotels and the Brunei Tourism Board, where tourists we brought in from China and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, said that other efforts have been made to boost tourism.

The airport’s arrival hall is currently undergoing renovations, where counters needed by tourists like hotel information, information on money-changing, phone and car rentals will be put in place.