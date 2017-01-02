South Korea says woman tied to scandal arrested in Denmark

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors said Monday the daughter of the confidante of disgraced President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in Denmark and authorities are working to get her returned home in connection with a huge corruption scandal.
Park was impeached last month by lawmakers amid public fury over prosecutors’ allegations that the president conspired to allow her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to extort companies and control the government.
Denmark police arrested Choi’s daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, on the weekend on charges of staying there illegally.
