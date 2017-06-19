‘Sombre’ Britain prepares for historic Brexit talks

LONDON (AFP) – Britain begins historic talks on leaving the European Union (EU) on Monday while still mourning the victims of a devastating fire and reeling from an election that has badly weakened the government. Brexit minister David Davis will travel to Brussels to meet Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, to kick off hugely complex withdrawal negotiations that are expected to last less than two years. More details in Monday’s Borneo Bulletin.
Sultan’s congratulatory message to UK
HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan an...Read more