SOM officers will ease teachers’ burden: Minister

| Izah Azahari |

MEASURES have been taken to provide schools with special teachers called Senior Official Management (SOM) officers to relieve teachers of administrative work, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education said.

He said this in response to a question raised by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari at the fourth day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

YB Khairunnisa asked whether the government plans to use the budgetary allocations to employ new workers to handle administration, welfare and school activities as teachers still feel burdened due to time constraints in improving the quality of teaching and time with family, which is seen as an issue among the community as it can impact the teachers’ psychology.

The minister said the process has so far not been implemented in all schools, but efforts will be carried out so that schools or teachers overburdened with teaching schedules and other tasks will be taken into account.

Normally, teachers’ teaching schedules should not exceed 30 periods, while those that have been given classes to teach as well as administrative work have had their classes cut down to not more than 24 periods.

“The Ministry of Education takes this matter seriously as we have often heard teachers burdened with heavy schedules,” the minister said. “If there are teachers who still feel burdened with heavy timetables, the matter may be taken to their headmaster or principal who will in turn inform the ministry through the Department of Schools.”

Meanwhile, YB Khairunnisa also raised the issue of food assistance for students in need that has led to food wastage in schools.

The minister said this is still in effect and the ministry has various schemes to aid students in need in schools.

Although selectively, these relevant schemes are still being run by the Ministry of Education to aid any students who are in need of help.

On supporting the country’s target to increase recycling through activities in schools raised by YB Khairunnisa, the minister added that the recycling programmes do exist in some schools as part of its school activity, and although schools are encouraged to undertake such activities, many schools have conducted them on their own initiative, ensuring that their students are actively involved in recycling.