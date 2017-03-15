Solution for better waste management

| Hakim Hayat |

YB DATO Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, the Minister of Development, said the ministry was looking to provide a solution to manage the problem of irresponsible garbage collection companies who still combine general waste with recyclable waste despite the fact that recyclable collection points are available throughout the country.

At the ongoing 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session that deliberated on the Ministry of Development (MoD)’s budget allocation approved by all members by the end of yesterday’s session, the minister was responding to a query by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari who cited the MoD’s plans for the financial year 2017/2018 to provide garbage collection from residential areas in phases with help from the private sector.

YB Khairunnisa queried if the plan would also take into account the need to let the public separate different types of recyclable waste such as paper, plastic and aluminium cans to be collected by recycling companies, which she said is a practice in other countries that could help the government reduce its burden in processing the increasing waste generated by the country.

The minister said that there are no “definite plans” to provide a systematic management of recyclable waste from homes in the country in the new plan for garbage collection, and added that it is still in its basic stages. He said that an issue they are still facing is in making sure that the recyclable waste are separated until its final process.

He lamented that although collection points of recyclable waste are available throughout the country, some garbage collection companies end up putting them together along with other general waste. “This already happened.. when we feel good about separating them, they end up being put together and disposed off in landfills,” said the minister while stressing that they are working towards providing an “end to end” solution on the issue.

“We recognise that this is needed (to solve the issue) especially considering the fact that we Bruneians generate the highest waste per capita in this region,” he added.

Statistics provided by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation (JASTRe) in 2015 show that each Bruneian generates around 1.4kg of waste on an average per day, out of which 36 per cent is food waste, 18 per cent paper and 16 per cent plastic.

YB Khairunnisa also cited a report from JASTRe that estimates that the engineered waste landfill in Kampong Sungai Paku, Belait District will be in full capacity by 2025 and asked if there are any plans to manage solid waste if the landfill is fully utilised.

The minister, in his reply, said there are no specific plans yet to address the capacity of the landfill beyond 2025 but said other waste management solutions such as incineration, conversion of waste to energy and other sustainable solutions are some of the options they are looking at.