Solemnity, fervour at Bangladesh National Day

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THE Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam commemorated the 47th anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh yesterday with solemnity and fervour.

The day began with the hoisting of the Bangladesh national flag to the playing of Amar Sonar Bangla, the national anthem of Bangladesh at the Chancery premises in Sungai Akar.

Present at the celebration was Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain and members of the Bangladesh community.

The reading out of messages by the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh followed.

Special prayers were also held for those who lost their lives during the Bangladesh Liberation War, and for the peace, progress and well-being of the people of Bangladesh.

A reception to mark and celebrate the National Day of Bangladesh will be held today at The Rizqun International Hotel.