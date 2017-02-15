Society of Petroleum Engineers Brunei Section celebrates 20th anniversary

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Brunei Section recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Indera Kayangan Ballroom, The Empire Hotel & Country Club with the theme ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’.

The SPE Brunei Section was formed on March 12, 1996 and now has about 200 members from different oil and gas companies and higher institutions.

In attendance were the members of the SPE Brunei Section, comprising professionals from Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd (BSP), Total, Petronas, the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office (EIDPMO), Baker Hughes and Weatherford.

In addition, there were students from Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) and Politeknik Brunei who are members of their respective SPE Student Chapters.

Haji Aidiradiman bin Haji Johan, Chairman of SPE Brunei Section, in his speech took the attendees down memory lane through a pictorial presentation of the SPE Brunei Section’s many accomplishments – starting from the official launching of the SPE Brunei Section on September 11, 1996 and progressing through its continued success in providing a neutral ground for sharing knowledge and information through the SPE Distinguished Lectures programmes and Applied Technology Workshops (ATW) it organises.

Also, in efforts to nurture young talents, the SPE Young Professionals Chapter was formed in 2007. Student Chapters were also formed in UTB and Politeknik Brunei over the years.

In addition, the section had also done its part to give back to society by donating to charities such as the Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) and the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans (DANA) through revenue generated from the section’s fund raising events.

He applauded the contributions of all former committee members who were in attendance that night.

This was followed by a cake cutting ceremony and presentation of 20th anniversary mementos to individuals who served as former chairmen.

The late Haji Yusof bin Haji Mat Don who served as the section’s secretary from 1996-2001 was also honoured during the event.

The event later proceeded with prize presentations for the Best Petroleum Engineering Students and prize presentations for SPE Brunei Section 20th Anniversary Photography Competition with the theme, ‘Brunei’s Oil and Gas Industry: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’.

The Best Academic Student Award from Politeknik Brunei for intake 4, 5 and 6 went to Nurol Azfizah binti Mohd Roszaimey, Nurul Farhanah binti Haji Jaded and Siti Zubaidah binti Alek respectively.

For UTB, the Best Academic Student Award for Year 1 and 2 went to Hajah Nursururina binti Haji Jorsni and Siti Nursya’irah binti Mahmud respectively.

Haji Jaafar Bakar, who served as SPE Northern Asia Pacific Regional Director, also presented prizes to winners of the photography competition held in conjunction with the event.

The winner for the ‘Yesterday’ Category ‘A’ was Mohd Khiddir bin Haji Omarali from BSP, while the winner in ‘Today’ Category ‘B’ was Michael Chia from Aker Solutions.

In the ‘Tomorrow’ Category ‘C’, Afiq Noor from BSP bagged first prize.

The main event of the night was a panel session followed by Q&A on relevant issues related to the oil and gas industry in Brunei.

The panel speakers were Sharminan Bohari, the Country Chair of Petronas Carigali Brunei Ltd; Nicolas Wawresky, Business Development and Joint Venture Manager, Total E&P Borneo BV and Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV; and Haji Kamaludin bin Haji Bungsu, Deputy Managing Director and Human Resources Director of BSP.