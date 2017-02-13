Sneakerheads turn up for Soul of The Sole: Volume 1

| Izah Azahari |

SOUL De La Sole yesterday organised ‘Soul of The Sole: Volume 1’ – Brunei’s first sneaker community event that aims to bring together enthusiasts and members of the public in a positive social atmosphere.

Held at The Krema in Kiulap, the event served as a platform for individuals to network and share their common interest, while showcasing the limited and sought-after sneaker collection curated by Brunei’s premier sneaker crew – Brukicks.

Additionally, the event hosted interactive activities such as dialogue sessions with notable figures in the local circuit who shared their insight into the culture with the mission of engaging, inspiring and empowering the next generation of enthusiasts, often referred to as ‘sneakerheads,’ and raised awareness about the culture among the general public.

To further enliven the event, a sneaker-lacing contest was held, along with a hosted trading pit where patrons brought their sneakers in to swap or trade.

A showcase of related products and services by local vendors was also set-up at the event.