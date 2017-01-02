Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

BANGKOK (AFP) – A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile inside a Thai national park as she tried to get close to the fearsome animal to take a selfie, an official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Khao Yai, a popular national park filled with dense jungle hiking trails and waterfalls three hours north of Bangkok.
“She wanted to take selfie with the crocodile who was lying down near a stream,” a park official told AFP, asking not to be named because he did not have the authority to speak to the media.
More details in Tuesday’s Borneo Bulletin.