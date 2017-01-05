SMR welcomes Year 7 students

| Fizah HAB |

SOME 106 students who passed their 2016 Primary School Assessment (PSR) yesterday began their three-day orientation as Year 7 students of Rimba Secondary School (SMR).

The briefing, which took place at the school’s hall, aimed to encourage them to be well-disciplined and responsible students who will uphold the good name of both school and country.

The three-day event began with a welcoming speech by the Principal of SMR Cikgu Haji Malai Shah Eran bin Syed Haji Yussof, who spoke of the significance of esteem and respect shown by the students to their teachers as well as importance of school attendance.

He also urged parents to participate in meetings between teachers and parents and expressed that the attendance of parents in programmes organised by the school, such as outreach, motivational and sharing sessions will assist and support the students in achieving academic excellence in a holistic way.

The principal also elaborated on other programmes which included Syumul and MIGCB (Model Insan Gemilang Calak Brunei) that mainly focuses on Islamic issues and events.

Other programmes such as the Blocking System for core subjects, the PeKa Programme and the Foster Guidance Programme were also mentioned by the principal.

Over the next three days, the students will be given briefings and tests to assess their knowledge and skills in academic and other corresponding issues.