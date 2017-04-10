SMLK celebrates World Book Day

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

LAMBAK Kiri Secondary School (SMLK) celebrated World Book Day at the soft launching ceremony of its reading programme at the school’s multipurpose hall last Saturday.

SMLK’s Principal, Cikgu Hajah Sarifah binti Haji Matsawali, launched the programme during the special school assembly.

The ceremony began with a short skit promoting the importance of reading by Year 11 students followed by the release of balloons and unfurling of a banner donning the programme’s theme, ‘Books Are Cool & Awesome’.

The programme is supported by the school’s English and Bahasa Melayu deparments.

The programme aims promote reading among the students.