SMJA fetes outstanding ‘O’ Level students

| Wani Roslan |

AN ACADEMIC award presentation for Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam Secondary School (SMJA) was held at the hall of Raja Isteri Girls High School (STPRI) yesterday to celebrate 86 students who achieved outstanding results in the 2016 GCE ‘O’ level examination.

The guest of honour was Haji Haji bin Haji Othman, Chairman of SMJA Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), who later presented the awards to the outstanding students.

In a welcoming remark, the Principal of SMJA, Haji Juma’ata Sonadey bin Haji Mornie underlined that in 2016, the school performance in the ‘O’ Level examination has improved, with 43.20 per cent of students obtaining at least five credits.

“It is a drastic improvement of 11 per cent from the previous year and in addition, 16 subjects out of 20 have shown an improvement from 2015… It is hoped that students who are sitting for the exam this year will strive to beat this record,” he said.

At the event, there were four categories of awards, namely the Outstanding Students Awards for students who obtained eight credits and above; the Outstanding Students Awards for those who obtained grade A*; the Students Awards for Performance Improvement and the Overall Outstanding Students Awards.

Also seen during the event were the presentation of certificates and trophies to subject teachers and a stage performance by the students.