Sixth-gen Hyundai Elantra gets new design, high-tech upgrades

| Wani Roslan |

MEDIA personnel were recently invited by Setia Motors Sdn Bhd, the main distributor of Hyundai automobiles in Brunei Darussalam, to experience the Hyundai Elantra which comes equipped with modern body kits for the sixth generation of the Elantra model.

The sleek exterior of the Elantra left everyone with a favourable impression.

A test drive session then took place around Gadong.

The Hyundai Elantra is equipped with a 1.6 Mpi gasoline engine with a maximum power of 127PS at 6,300rpm and maximum torque of 15.77kg-m at 4,850rpm, mated to a six-speed Auto Transmission.

The fog lamps are neatly recessed and mounted low on the already imposing front end, for better visibility in poor weather conditions.

The car’s high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL) provides extra visibility to drivers behind it, and adds to the Elantra’s overall impressive look.

Meanwhile, Setia Motors Sdn Bhd is offering a free body kit upgrade to customers who purchase the new sixth-generation Hyundai Elantra as part of its 33rd National Day promotion, which will end on February 28.