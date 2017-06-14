Six killed, 74 injured in London high-rise blaze

LONDON (AP) — A deadly overnight fire raced through a 24-storey apartment tower in London on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring 74 others. One desperate woman threw a baby out of a high window and a man on the ground managed to catch the child, a witness said. Flames from the inferno lit up the night and black smoke spewed from the windows of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington where more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Bruneians lose money as forex firm gets pounded
BRUNEIANS continue to lose money in forex trading schemes even after repeated warnings from authorities against associating with such speculative oper...Read more