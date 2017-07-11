Six gifted students to showcase science skills at 6th APT JSO

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

SIX students departed for Vietnam yesterday to represent Brunei Darussalam in the 6th Asean Plus Three Junior Science Odyssey (APT JSO), which will run from July 10-15.

Accompanying the students were Education Officers Is’sardi bin Nasar from the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Secondary School, and Nurul Faizah binti Ya’akub from the Berakas Secondary School.

The APT JSO is an annual competition targetting gifted students aged between 13 to 15 years from the Asean Plus Three region to compete in a demonstration of biology, chemistry and physics laboratory skills.

Under the theme of ‘Renewable Energy for Life’, the 6th APT JSO is being hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Asean+3 Centre for the Gifted in Science (ACGS) at the FPT University at the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park.

For the competition, the students will be divided into two teams – Team A and Team B – for the poster presentation and the Lab Skill Assessment.

Representing Brunei’s Team A are Ummi Salmah binti Haji Mohammad Firdaus from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College; Abu Yazin bin Mohammed Fadzillah from the Lambak Kiri Secondary School; and Sharifah Yura Mona Mas Rahayu binti Abdullah Yura Ulmateen, from St Margaret’s School.

Brunei’s Team B comprises Muhammad Hafiz Muizzuddin @ Abu Bakar Al’Ali bin Haji Hisahmuddin from St Andrew’s School; Soo Jun Shan from the Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School; and Siti Aisyah binti Haji Abdul Jalal from Jerudong International School.

For the poster category, Team A will be doing a presentation on ‘Conversion of Residual Heat to Electricity using Thermoelectric Generators (TEG)’, while Team B will be presenting on ‘The Harvesting of Carbon Dioxide into Energy’.

The students were nominated by their respective schools and subsequently chosen through a series of screening processes conducted by the Gifted Educational Programmes and Services (GEPS) at the Special Education Unit (SEU) under the Ministry of Education (MoE), in identifying students for international gifted programmes.

Throughout the programme, the students will be attending plenary talks, participating in poster exhibitions and presentations, fieldwork, lab skills assessment and project pitching on ‘Using Renewable Energy as a Supplying Source to achieve a Green Life’.

The students will also have the opportunity to collaborate with their peers from other Asean member countries in a mixed-nation group project presentation, and also in a country-based group poster presentation competition.

At the same time, APT JSO will also feature the sharing of ideas and best practices among teachers from participating countries on the topic of ‘Promoting STEM to Young Students by Renewable Energy Applications’.

Participating education officers will be doing presentations based on the topic during the teacher’s forum.