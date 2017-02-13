Six companies fined for indiscriminate dumping

| James Kon |

THE Law Enforcement Division of the Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB) Municipal Department continues its battle against indiscriminate dumping through the enforcement of Chapter 30, Section 12 (1) of the Minor Offences Act, for which storing or disposing of items in public areas is a violation carrying the penalty of a compound fine that must be settled within seven days.

From January to February 11, six companies were issued $200 compound fines for indiscriminate dumping in public areas.

If the company or individual fails to settle the fine, the matter will be referred to court.

For a first-time offender, the penalty is a $1,000 fine or one-month imprisonment.

For a repeat offender, the punishment is a $3,000 fine or imprisonment of not more than three months.

Members of the public are reminded to dispose of unwanted items at allocated bins, while companies are reminded to maintain hygiene standards and comply with the regulations under the Minor Offences Act.

The Law Enforcement Division will continue to conduct inspections in areas under the jurisdiction of the BSB Municipal Department.