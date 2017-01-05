Singer Maria Koh balances marriage, work and life goals

| James Kon |

LOCAL songstress Maria Grace Koh has vowed to continue with her singing career, despite her recent marriage to Kevin Lau, the eldest son of Lau Chai Seng of Aewon Brunei.

Maria, who was a multi-medallist at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in 2013 and 2014, told the Bulletin yesterday, “I will most definitely be carrying on with my singing career – I really believe it’s all about time management.

“I won’t stop writing and performing; this is my passion and it always will be. Work-life balance is important and something we should all work towards mastering, as family time is most important.

“Time management is crucial,” she added. “It’s something that I’ve had to master since young with school, swimming training, music and dance as well as daily activities.

“Of course, once we start having a family, priorities will shift, but that doesn’t mean letting go of my dreams.

“Dreams do change – I’ll have to say mine have shifted to put me on the right path to where my goals now stand – and there is nothing wrong with that. The most important thing is persevering towards the goal that is in front of you.”

Maria, who was the official hostess for the 19th Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in 2015, described how she met and eventually got married to Mr Right, “We were friends for more than 10 years, but only got close in the past few years. I guess you could call me a hopeless romantic.

“We are planning to start a family soon. Career-wise, I love nurturing talent.

“I am currently giving singing and piano lessons, besides performing and recording.”

In addition, Maria also works part-time at the Learning Support Department of the Jerudong International School (JIS), where she enjoys the company of her students.

On her singing career, she said, “I have actually just released the first single from my debut EP called, ‘Yesterday’, which is available on iTunes.

“It’s about moving on instead of living in the past, with a great catchy and electronic beat to it – very current with what’s on the radio nowadays.

“I worked on my EP with producers Marc ‘M Doc’ Williams and C-Ray from Indasoul Entertainment in Los Angeles, and it should be out in the next couple of months. I can’t wait to share my new songs with everyone!”