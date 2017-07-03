Singapore PM says in Parliament his family feud is baseless

SINGAPORE (AP) – Singapore’s prime minister addressed his unusually public family feud in Parliament yesterday, saying his siblings’ accusations that he had misused government power were “entirely baseless”. But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he would not sue his brother and sister over the dispute, which centres on claims of bullying, nepotism and the legacy of their father, Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew. The rare political spectacle has riveted Singapore, with people standing in line to enter the Parliament’s public gallery yesterday. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
Let Brunei be part of Pan Borneo Highway
IF news reports from Malaysia are true, Phase Two of the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Limbang-Lawas stretch is expected to begin at the end of thi...Read more