Show of solidarity on Autism Awareness Day

| James Kon |

THREE ministers took part in a charity walk-and-cycle event yesterday in a show of solidarity for World Autism Awareness Day 2017, under the theme ‘Autism is not a choice, Acceptance is’.

Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; and Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, the Minister of Health, launched the historic occasion with the cutting of a ribbon at the Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei’s Early Development Growth and Enabling (Edge) Centre in Kampong Mata-Mata.

They were joined by Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Alimin bin Haji Abdul Wahab, the President of the Brunei Council for the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities (MKOKU); Craig Allen, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Brunei Darussalam; and Malai Haji Abdullah bin Malai Haji Othman, the President of SMARTER Brunei.

In his welcoming remarks, Malai Haji Abdullah said, “Since the establishment of SMARTER Brunei 16 years ago, on September 9, 2001, the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have been actively involved with SMARTER Brunei.”

These links, he said, “are further strengthened today by all joining hands and working together, in supporting not only Individuals with Autism (IWA) and their families, but also communities in addressing and advocating, as well as advancing the cause of the individual with different abilities.”

Malai Haji Abdullah also recalled that on December 18, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 62/139 tabled by the State of Qatar, which officially declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.

Today, he said, “shows the solidarity and strong collaboration, not only from the three ministries, but also among the Brunei community, which has moved from awareness towards acceptance. With that, we are now taking appropriate action on a local, national and regional basis; and Brunei is ahead of other countries when it comes to providing services to individual with different abilities.”

Autism, he explained, “is a global issue, where more IWAs are being diagnosed from one in 1,000 to one in 68”.

“With this united approach, in addition to the early development and inclusion programmes, the futures of IWAs are brighter, with the theme of autonomy and self-determination more achievable and realistic.”

Flagged off by Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Alimin, the three ministers joined 700 other participants in the Cycling Challenge from the SMARTER EDGE Centre to the SMARTER Brunei Autism Centre for Adults (BACA) Gift Centre, in Kampong Sungai Hanching.

The 100km route took the cyclists past the ‘Bandarku Ceria’ initiative in the heart of the capital.

This was followed by a 16km Charity Walk by several members from the diplomatic corps, towards Kampong Sungai Hanching.

Afterwards, at the SMARTER BACA Gift Centre, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi presented 14 SMARTER donation boxes for Jollibee Brunei to set up in all of its outlets across the country.

Meanwhile, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi handed over 29 donation cards amounting to $5,800 to SMARTER Brunei.

More funds are expected, as 71 donation cards have yet to be collected.

At the same time, Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Alimin officiated the launching of a Fit4Life programme by Fitness Zone, which is a ‘Frequent, Invigorating, Training 4 Leisure, Inspiration, Fun and Enjoyment (Fit4Life) Programme’ for people with special needs and focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle through exercise.