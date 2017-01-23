Shop & Lucky promo winners receive prizes

| Wani Roslan |

THE Shop & Get Lucky Promotion came to an end as three Baiduri cardholders took home the final prizes worth of shopping vouchers in the final draw held at Hua Ho Manggis yesterday.

Winners of the grand prizes were Junainah binti Haji Ahmad who won $5,000 worth of shopping voucher, Nuriryanti binti Haji Muhammad who won the $3,000 worth of shopping voucher and Kwa Shau Yean who brought home a $1,500 worth of shopping voucher.

The grand prize was presented by Pengiran Azaleen bin Pengiran Dato Haji Mustapha, the Head of Retail Banking and Branch Network at Baiduri Bank and Alan Boon, Manager of Hua Ho Manggis.

The promotion was jointly organised by Baiduri Bank and Hua Ho Department Stores to reward Baiduri cardholders and encourage Bruneians to shop domestically.

Prizes were drawn over three rounds in which for Round 1, 28 shortlisted winners picked out an envelope containing either a prize or a chance to go on to the next round and 13 of them went on to following round while the remaining 10 customers won $500 worth of Hua Ho shopping vouchers each. The prizes for Round 1 were presented by Davern Lim, the Manager of Business Banking at Baiduri Bank.

Then three participants went on to the final round after a tense draw in Round 2, while the remaining 15 winners each won $750 worth of Hua Ho shopping vouchers.

The prizes for this round were presented by Aariz Patrick Ng, the Head of Branch Network Sales Management and Business Banking at Baiduri Bank.

In addition to the winners above, 40 winners also received consolation prizes of a microwave oven or steam iron, which they can redeem at Hua Ho Manggis.

All the 68 winners were shortlisted from thousands of customers who paid for their purchases with their Balduri credit or debit cards when shopping at a Hua Ho Sengkurong, Hua Ho Yayasan, Hua Ho Manggis and Hua Ho Tanjung Bunut during the Shop and Get Lucky Promotion from November 1, 2016 to January 1, 2017.