Shineblingz Enterprise reaches out to five families

SHINEBLINGZ Enterprise yesterday marked its second anniversary with a thanksgiving prayer ceremony and donation handover, Tahlil, Doa Arwah and breaking of fast at Radisson Hotel.

DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) Manager Norlela Suhaili, Haji Muhammad Faisal bin Haji Ahmad, President of We Care, Social Media Influencer Gzul Yusof, local personalities, Ustaz Abdussalam, Babu Sinur and Marwan, media representatives, families, friends and special guests attended the event.

The highlight of the day was a donation presentation by Shineblingz to five families.

Shineblingz owner and Managing Director Haji Muhammad Fahmi Lasa said, “This is the least we can do to help by reaching out to the less fortunate. We can’t help everyone all at once, but we try our best to ease their burden.”