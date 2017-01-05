SHBIE UBD holds talk and workshop

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Institute of Education (SHBIE) of the Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) yesterday organised its inaugural talk and workshop entitled ‘SHBIE Publication and Research Club (SPARC) Conversation on Research in Education’.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Deputy Dean (Research) of SHBIE, Dr Hajah Sallimah binti Haji Mohd Salleh emphasised that there has been an increase in research conducted in UBD and SHBIE, especially by having Research Exercises embedded in all of its programmes.

“As Research ED grows year on year, so does the influence of the teaching profession in shaping the educational landscape. The relationship between research and classroom practice continues to evolve – for the better,” she said.

“Educational research is important because it is conducted in order to provide trustworthy information regarding educational problems and their solutions. There are many things that need to be considered when looking at what educational research, maintaining quality, and the role of peer review in validating new knowledge in educational research. There are many different approaches to educational research which are shaped by many different research paradigms,” she said.

Through the talks and workshops, she hoped that the participants will gain more knowledge and information and also be able to establish new networks to develop more research.

Organised by the SHBIE Publication and Research Club, the event will run until today aimed towards gathering postgraduate students doing educational research as well as academics who are interested in sharing not only research but also experiences of going through the journey of postgraduate research studies.