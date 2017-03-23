Several activities planned for National Family Day

| James Kon |

THE 6th National Family Day for Brunei Darussalam is set to fall on May 7 this year, under the theme ‘Keluargaku Penyayang Negara Gemilang’ or ‘Caring Family, Prosperous Nation’. The first Sunday of May is designated as National Family Day in this country.

The Executive Committee for National Family Day held its first meeting to discuss preparations for the event yesterday morning at Digadong Hall of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The discussion was chaired by Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – also the chairman of the executive committee.

The meeting was also attended by Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries, head of departments and officers from various government agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector and non-government agencies.

As with previous years, National Family Day will begin with blessing ceremonies throughout the main mosques nationwide on May 6.

This is to be followed by the main event: a family cycling and recreation activity in the morning of Sunday, May 7, and a family gathering ceremony later in the afternoon of the same day. The ‘My Child My Love’ event will take place on May 8.

The focus of this year’s National Family Day celebration is to create an awareness on harmonious hou-seholds as important foundational units for building a caring community – fundamental to the harmony of the country as well.