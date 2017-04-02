Seven papers presented at Islamic Governance symposium

THE Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Universiti Brunei Da-russalam (UBD) held its Third Annual Symposium on Islamic governance at the Senate Room, Chancellor Hall, UBD yesterday.

The event followed a series of symposia held over the past two years that focused specifically on the emerging discipline and practice of Islamic governance and its relationships with policy, government, and society.

With the theme â€˜Integrating Organisational Functions within an Islamic System of Governanceâ€™, the one-day symposium included discussions on how organisations, consisting of individuals, can function as a cohesive collective to create an environment that is conducive for the worship of Allah the Almighty.

The symposium also highlighted four principal components of Islamic governance: the theological, the juristic, its values and the cultural context, where it is against these backgrounds that different possible perspectives, issues and challenges of engendering integration within Islamic governance can be examined.

The theme was a continuation of the discussions held during the previous two symposia. The first symposium introduced the concept of Islamic governance and its various manifestations and explored some of the various functions and activities that fall within the purview of Islamic governance. In the second symposium, the papers presented focused on identifying the roles and protecting rights under Islamic governance.

The objective of the third symposium was to deepen the understanding of the principles of Islamic governance and its potential for providing a cohesive and systematic approach for the implementation of Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) as well as its application in public policy.

Seven academic papers were presented during the event: â€˜The Evolution of Islamic Governanceâ€™ by Haji Mohd Rozan bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yunos, â€˜The Theological Faces of Islamic Governanceâ€™ by Dr Azmi bin Haji Mohamad, â€˜Cultural Factors for Cohesive Governanceâ€™ by Professor Amin Abdul Aziz, â€˜An Islam-Centric Civil Service: A Way Forwardâ€™ by Dr Azaharaini Haji Mohd Jamil, â€˜Integrating Ideas: Digital Learning in an Islamic Worldâ€™ by Professor Abdal-Hakim Hardaker, â€˜The Muslim and the Lawâ€™ by Pengiran Hajah Zabaidah binti Pengiran Haji Kamaludin, and â€˜Manoeuvring Power Dynamics: The Brunei Constitution 1959â€™ by Majdey Zawawi.

Present as the guest of honour was Vice Chancellor of UBD, Datin Dr Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz.

UBD, through IPS, is currently the only institution of higher learning in the world that offers courses as well as a Master and PhD programmes in Islamic governance. In its Master of Public Policy and Management (MPPM) programme, IPS has formed partnerships with some of the top public policy schools in the USA including Georgetown University, University of Maryland, Duke University, and University of California, Berkeley.