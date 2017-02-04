Setia Motors grand draw winner bags $8,888

| Fadley Faisal |

IT was a day of celebration for Dayangku Qurratu’aini after she bagged the $8,888 grand prize in the Setia Motors 2016 Year End Bonanza Grand Draw yesterday.

Dayangku Nur Amal Qurratu’aini @ Dayangku Qurratu’aini binti Pengiran Metussin and seven others had purchased Hyundai models from Setia Motors last year, and had their names drawn as the Final 8. All eight took home prizes.

The Final 8 received their prizes following a game of luck at the Setia Motors showroom in Beribi. The second prize winner took home $5,000, while the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB was awarded as third prize, a Macbook Air 13’ as fourth prize, Samsung S7 Edge as fifth prize, iPad Mini 4 32GB Wifi as sixth prize, Samsung Galaxy C5 32GB as seventh prize and the Samsung J5 Prime 16GB as eight prize.

Witnessing the grand draw and on hand to give away the prizes were Setia Motors General Manager James Chin, Baiduri Finance Berhad General Manager Haji Haliluddin bin Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, BIBD At-Tamwil Berhad Managing Director Irwan bin Lamit, Insurans Islam Taib Managing Director Haji Osman bin Haji Md Jair, Insurans Islam Taib Marketing Manager Haji Abdul Majid bin Haji Hidup, Setia Motors Commercial Manager Haji Hamid bin Haji Yahya, Baiduri Finance Berhad Marketing Manager Haji Mohd Rayme bin Haji Bakri and Baiduri Finance Berhad Sales Manager Haji Muhd Ali bin Haji Metussin.