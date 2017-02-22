All set for National Day Parade

| Rokiah Mahmud & Fizah HAB |

THE spirit of patriotism was in the air yesterday, as thousands of participants converged on the grounds of the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital, for a final full-dress rehearsal of the programmes and displays marking Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day.

Witnessing the event was Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Chairman of the Executive Committee for the 33rd National Day celebrations.

Following the rehearsal, the minister shared some words of encouragement praising the participants for their vibrant performances, and urging them to do their very best on the actual day itself, in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and other members of the royal family.

The minister also referred to this year’s theme of ‘Accomplishing the National Vision’, saying that the Sultanate needs more competent and proactive youths who can actively contribute to the country’s progress.

More than 20,000 participants from 133 teams are expected to take part in the celebrations for Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day tomorrow.

Also on hand to witness yesterday’s final full-dress rehearsal were Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, the Deputy Minister of Education; Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF); and Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, the Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF).