Serikandi Group hands over Zakat payment

|Â Â Â Â Daniel LimÂ Â Â Â |

SERIKANDI and its subsidiaries recently fulfilled their religious obligations by handing over business zakat amounting to B$43,707.92 during a ceremony held at the Mosque Affairs Office in Belait District.

The zakat was presented by Shaikh Haji Khalid bin Shaikh Haji Ahmad, Serikandi Chief Executive Officer, to Haji Haslan bin Haji Shahbudin, Mosque Affairs Officer of the Belait District.

The zakatâ€™s total amount was made up of collections from Serikandi Oilfield Serivces Sdn Bhd (B$22,841.25), Serikandi Management Services (B$2,555.03), Serikandi Cafe & Restaurant (B$6,470.64), Ya Nur Restaurant (B$1,020.00), and Ya Nur Trading Company Sdn Bhd (B$10,821.00).