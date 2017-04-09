Sepak takraw, fencing winners rewarded for medal feats

| James Kon |

A TOTAL of B$18,700 cash was awarded to athletes and coaches from the Brunei Darussalam Sepak Takraw Association and Brunei Darussalam Fencing Federation for successfully bagging medals in international championships last year.

Athletes and coaches from the Brunei Darussalam Sepak Takraw Association received the lion’s share, pocketing B$14,500 for grabbing a bronze medal at the 5th Asian Beach Games in Vietnam last year.

Mohammad Selamat Yakup, Zatie Hidayat bin Saidi, Abdul Hadi Ariffin bin MAtali, Mohd Alifuddin bin Jamaluddin managed to clinch a third place finish after losing to Myanmar 2-1 (21-19, 5-21, 14-21) in the semi-final.

The Brunei Darussalam Fencing Federation received B$4,200 for grabbing a silver and a bronze in the South East Asia Pacific Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship in Philippines.

Mohd Anaqi Danish bin Asahrin took silver in the men’s sabre individual cadet after losing to Australia’s Jeremy Siu the 15-19 in the final while compatriot Nadira Pang binti Mohd Rais Pang bagged the bronze medal after losing 15-10 to the Philippines’ Drew Celso in the semi-finals in the women’s sabre individual cadet event.

Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, handed over the rewards.

Haji Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, said “The Sports Excellence Incentive Scheme has a number of functional dimensions to motivate the active participation of sports within the community and create opportunities to achieve progress.

“It also serves to pay tribute to the sacrifice and contribution of athletes to the country. ”

National sepak takraw coach Rawat Paechompoo said, “We are happy to receive such a recognition.”

He added that the team was currently training hard in hope of participating in the upcoming SEA Games in Malaysia.