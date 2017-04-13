Seminar focusses on latest in food technology

| Izah Azahari |

THE Food Value Chain Seminar at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences (PAPRSB IHS), Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), concluded yesterday with a presentation of certificates to more than 50 participants.

The three-day workshop was geared towards boosting awareness of the latest technologies in the food industry among local youths, while increasing Brunei’s export potential in the near future through collaboration between the government and private sectors.

The guest of honour at yesterday’s closing ceremony was Dr Abby Tan Chee Hong, the Dean at the Faculty of Science (FOS), who presented the participants with their certificates after a brief speech from Kenji Yoshida, a representative of the Asean Secretariat.

During the seminar, Japanese experts gave talks on the various production technologies in the food value chain, including branding and marketing strategies.

The seminar also featured a job fair conducted by Yoshinoya, a prominent Japanese food company, as well as insights into Brunei’s Halal Food Certification Procedure.

The project was jointly organised by the Agriculture and Agrifood Department, UBD and the Japanese Government through the Asean Secretariat.