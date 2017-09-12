Semi-finals of MCYS History Speech Competition

| Fizah HAB |

THE Category B semi-final for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports’ (MCYS) 3rd History Speech Competition was held yesterday at the Brunei History Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Themed ‘History Shapes the Development of Brunei Darussalam’, the competition was organised by the Brunei History Centre and MCYS with cooperation from the Department of Co-curriculum Education and Department of Schools of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Radio Television Brunei (RTB).

The semi-final saw nine students from four secondary schools and sixth form centres presenting and being judged on various historical topics.

The competition was aimed at improving the students’ thinking skills and ability in interpreting information using research methods and historical studies.

It is also meant to develop the students’ talents and interests in historical research, as well as to make them more aware of the value of history to national development.

The semi-finals are set to continue today and tomorrow for Categories A and C.

The finals will take place in November.