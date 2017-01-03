Sea turtle with sliced shell found dead on Singapore beach

SINGAPORE (AFP) – An endangered giant sea turtle was found dead on a Singapore beach with its shell sliced in half, likely by a boat’s propeller, experts and the man who discovered it said Tuesday.
Chandran V R said he found the turtle, described as more than one metre (3.3 feet) long, while jogging along a beach in the city-state’s east on Monday.
“The smell was overpowering, and when I followed the smell I saw a bulky item… I walked towards it and saw the turtle and it was dead,” he told AFP.
